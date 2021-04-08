Bids to remodel the former Fred’s building to serve as a city facility are due May 4.
The building located in downtown New Albany will be remodeled into the future home of New Albany Light, Gas and Water and the police department. A building near the site will also be remodeled to serve as the municipal court/city boardroom and the municipal court offices. Bids on that project are also due in May.
New Albany Light, Gas & Water General Manager Bill Mattox updated the Board of Aldermen on the projects at the April 6 meeting.
Mattox also discussed the possibility of replacing water pipes in the city, saying there are “a lot of really old pipes,” especially on the north and south sides of town. Mattox said a Community Development Block Grant of around $600,000 could be applied for to help replace some waterlines. In addition, there could also be some State Revolving Loan Fund money with low interest rates to help with the project costs.
Once some funding is in place a plan can be put together to start replacing some waterlines. Mattox said it does not take long to spend around $1 million when it comes to replacing waterlines. He said the goal is to get about $1.5 million to $2 million.
If the city can get in a cycle of getting grants every couple of years, a lot of pipes could be replaced over a decade.
“I think that would really help the water quality in the older areas,” Mattox said.
Mattox also noted that there is a plan to rebuild the city’s primary electrical substation, which is located across from the high school. The new substation would be located on Highway 348 about a quarter mile from existing substation. The project is currently in the design phase, and New Albany Light, Gas and Water is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority on the project. There is a lot of “red tape” that goes along with this project, Mattox noted.
Hopefully, the electrical substation project can be completed by late 2022 or early 2023. The project will make it so power outages can be managed much better, Mattox said, adding that the current substation is an older design. Once the new substation is complete, there will still be power outages, but they will be isolated to smaller areas instead of knocking out a whole section of town.
In other matters, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside discussed the proposal to expand Fire Station No. 2. He said the city plans to save money by acting as its own contractor and buying its own materials and then subcontracting out the work. He said he would like to see progress begin on the project, noting that steel prices are going up.
“It’s going to get to the point where we’re not going to be able to afford it,” Whiteside said. “The biggest concern is material prices. It’s getting unbelievable.”
The city might qualify for up to $1.9 million in federal Covid relief funds, but it is unclear how it could be spent. About $60,000 of that money could possibly be used for the fire department expansion.
The fire department expansion is needed, Whiteside said, adding that the firefighters currently sleep about two and a half feet apart.
“You can literally reach over and touch the person sleeping next to you,” he said.
The building that Station 2 is located in currently is 24 years old.
The fire department is also looking at doing some of the labor in-house to save money on the project. The firefighters who work at Station 2 developed the design for the expansion. Whiteside said there is nothing fancy about the proposed expansion.
The overall price of the fire department expansion is $180,199, and money for the project would come from the fire protection fund, which is set aside for capital improvements and purchase of trucks. The total price includes putting a safe room at each fire station for inclement weather.