Mark Bishop is running for Ward 1 alderman as a Republican in New Albany.
Bishop, who was born and raised in Myrtle, is a lifelong Union County resident.
He graduated from Myrtle High School and then went to college in Memphis. He graduated from Memphis Bible College with a degree in religious education and also graduated from the Columbia School of Broadcasting in Memphis with a degree in radio broadcasting. In addition, he attended the University of Mississippi.
Bishop is currently the pastor of Victory Church and the executive administrator of Victory Christian Academy Daycare and Victory Christian Academy.
He has served on the board of the New Beginnings Adoption Agency. He is currently serving on the Good Samaritan board, is the chaplain for the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the director of the Union County Ministerial Alliance.
“I’ve been serving the people of Union County for many years,” said Bishop.
He feels that serving as an alderman would allow him to represent the people in a different capacity. He wants to be a voice that “echoes many voices in our community.” As an alderman, he said he would want to be an asset to the people and help the city grow.
Small business owners are a “vital part” of the city’s economy, Bishop said. A forum should be held so small business owners can voice their insights and concerns related to city growth, retail sales and tourism, he added. The city should work hard to land new industry, retail businesses and restaurants, he said.
Parks and recreation are also a very important part of the city, said Bishop. The city should continue to invest in the youth and provide a “diversity of activities” for children of different ages, he said. He also wants to make sure the parks are safe.
Ward 1 has one park that is “small and outdated,” and Bishop would like to see it upgraded to provide a “nice area for our children on the northside.”
Neighborhoods should be well lit, and roadways need to be improved, he said. Roads should be widened and clearly marked to help elderly drivers at night and during bad weather, he added. All of the thoroughfares coming into the city need to be well marked with a welcome sign, he said.
The police department should have the proper personnel, funding, training and equipment it needs to keep “our neighborhoods safe and protected.”
The Union County Heritage Museum is another important aspect to the community and tourism, said Bishop, who wants to preserve “our history and culture.”
More housing, especially affordable housing, is needed in the city, said Bishop. He suggested that empty lots within the city could be converted into some sort of beneficial use.
The city also needs to upgrade its technology so people can conduct more municipal business online, such as getting permits and paying fees, Bishop said. Covid-19 has shown that business cannot always be conducted face-to-face, he noted.
Bishop is also concerned about the city’s infrastructure and wants to address potential problems with traffic flow. Traffic will continue to be an issue as more business comes in and the population grows, he said.
There could also be a “major problem” when it comes to accessing emergency services on the west side of town north of the railroad tracks, said Bishop. If a train is blocking the main crossings, there could be a significant delay with emergency services reaching that side of town, he noted.
The city schools should also be a “top priority,” said Bishop, adding that he wants to make sure children have a safe and proper education. The school system plays a big role in drawing outsiders to New Albany, he added.
Bishop said he wants to listen to the “heartbeat of the people” and try to find solutions to their problems.