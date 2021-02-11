Penelope “Penny” Johnson Blissett is running for Ward 3 New Albany alderwoman as a Democrat.
Blissett grew up in New Albany and graduated from W.P. Daniel High School.
She then attended Northeast Mississippi Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in accounting. After that she went to the University of Mississippi and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Blissett has 15 years of experience working in human resources. She has worked in human resources for Tronox in Hamilton, Auto Parts Manufacturing of Mississippi in Guntown and Renin Corp. of Tupelo, which is also known as Stanley Works.
She also worked for the University of Mississippi graduate school as an admissions specialist and has been a property manager and a staffing manager.
In addition, Blissett is a former member of the New Albany School Board and is currently the executive assistant of ITG Ministries of New Albany.
She is the co-founder of Bless2Bless Ministries and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
Blissett said she wants to run for alderwoman because, “City government is a big business, and I want to bring my experience and resources to help enhance and build a thriving community.”
If elected, she said she wants to promote job training and “job development.”
“I would like to enhance the creative arts in the community and provide effective and efficient services that benefit all people,” she said.
Blissett said people should vote for her because, “Leaders are born, groomed and have a record of accomplished achievements. I come from a long lineage of leaders who set the standard very high. I’ve gained experience working with CEOs, deans of universities and have helped thousands of employees of different backgrounds achieve their goals.”
She said she thinks her education, leadership experience and “numerous accomplishments” could help the city of New Albany move forward.
“We can’t just talk about change. We have to actually be the change that we’re asking for,” Blissett said. “I think New Albany is a great city with a great potential to be the preferred city of the state of Mississippi.”
She said she is a leader who has worked with diverse groups of people to help them achieve goals. This would be of “great value” when it comes to helping the city “flourish,” she said.
“Planning and preparation towards our future must be a major focus in our city,” Blissett said. “We have a great school system here, actually one of the best in the state. However, our future is graduating and leaving the city for other cities. We must equip our children to develop and prosper right here in New Albany, Mississippi.”
She wants to offer programs to help revitalize neighborhoods.
“I believe there are many who have the desire to see the community prosper but just don’t know where to start,” she added. “If we have open lines of communication, offer proper resources and tools and have leadership lead the way we will definitely see a change.”
She suggested that there must be more involvement of the community as a whole in terms of what events and activities take place in the city.
“The voice of the people is so important,” she said. “If the planning process does not reflect the demographics of our community, then the activity is not inclusive. All goals can be accomplished, but we must ensure that there is a seat at the table for all to work together.”
Blissett said she is good at working with others. She is currently working on the revitalization of the former B.F. Ford School to establish it into a multicultural community development center that offers job training, performing arts, culinary arts and other programs.
Her dad was Robert Johnson, the co-founder of the award-winning band Mosley and Johnson. Her mom is Lillie Johnson. Blissett has three children and is married to Kelvin Blissett.