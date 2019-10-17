A Blue Springs man has been indicted on a charge of fourth-degree arson, court records show.

Christopher Shawn Shaw, 41, was arrested this week on the indictment, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.

Shaw’s bond was set at $20,000, and he has bonded out of jail.

The indictment states that the attempted arson allegedly occurred on June 14 in Union County.

Shaw allegedly attempted to set fire to a house at 1093 County Road 12, the indictment adds.

The house was the property of Tesha Marie Shaw.

Shaw faces a minimum of one year and not more than two years in prison.

