A Blue Springs man has been indicted on a charge of fourth-degree arson, court records show.
Christopher Shawn Shaw, 41, was arrested this week on the indictment, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Shaw’s bond was set at $20,000, and he has bonded out of jail.
The indictment states that the attempted arson allegedly occurred on June 14 in Union County.
Shaw allegedly attempted to set fire to a house at 1093 County Road 12, the indictment adds.
The house was the property of Tesha Marie Shaw.
Shaw faces a minimum of one year and not more than two years in prison.