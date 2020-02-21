The New Albany Boys & Girls Club, located on Oak Street, has set a fundraising goal of $30,000 for the local clubhouse, which has more than 460 registered members and serves an average of 100 members each day.
Local leaders recently met to outline details of fundraising that will take place now through March 31.
This goal is part of a larger campaign led by Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to support Clubs in Lee, Lafayette, Union and Tippah counties. The organization is working to raise $200,000 to support Clubs in the four-county area.
To kick off the campaign in New Albany, the club was presented a check from the New Albany School District in the amount of $1,627.50.
If you would like more information about how you or your business can contribute to this campaign, please call 662-841-6504, or visit www.bgcnms.org.
It is the mission of Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany.
For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.