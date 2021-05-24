Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) recently received a new vehicle to transport Club members after school and during the summer for field trips and other special events. The 78-passenger Blue Bird bus, provided by the William N. and Lee Anne Fry Foundation will be utilized by all five Club sites located in Lee, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties.
BGCNMS traveled to Fort Valley, Georgia to pick up the new vehicle from the Blue Bird Corporation manufacturing facility in January. The organization is hopeful that as things begin to improve with the COVID-19 pandemic, members will once again be able to enjoy field trips to colleges and manufacturing sites and visit other Boys & Girls Clubs for games and activities during the summer.
“The generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Fry to BGCNMS has been overwhelming and appreciated so much. They have responded to the needs of the organization, via the new bus, and improving the quality of life for numerous Club families. We are truly humbled by their confidence in the work of our organization,” stated Zell Long, Chief Professional Officer of BGCNMS.
This recent donation is one of many made by the Foundation since Mr. & Mrs. Fry toured the Barksdale Clubhouse located in Oxford last Fall and spoke to Unit Director Kenorus Wilson about its needs. The Foundation has also supported Club members and their families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs provide a valuable role of education and mentoring for so many young people. Bringing out the best in all and opening the range of possible futures for our youth is one of the best ways to improve our society for all of our children. We are happy to play a small role in furthering the mission of the Club,” stated Mr. Bill Fry.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.