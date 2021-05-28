Eyes 2 See at 109 State Highway 15 South in New Albany recently received the business beautification award from New Albany Sustainability Advisory (NASA). From left are Eyes 2 See owner Dr. Julie Cobb Brock, NASA member Jolyn Cooke, Eyes 2 See employee Brittney Gregory and NASA member Sandy Shaddinger.
Business Beautification Award
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
