Business Award

Eyes 2 See at 109 State Highway 15 South in New Albany recently received the business beautification award from New Albany Sustainability Advisory (NASA). From left are Eyes 2 See owner Dr. Julie Cobb Brock, NASA member Jolyn Cooke, Eyes 2 See employee Brittney Gregory and NASA member Sandy Shaddinger.

josh.mitchell@djournal.com

