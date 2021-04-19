Celebrate Trails Day is Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be cookies and lemonade at the recently built Welcome Center at the Tanlgefoot Trailhead, located next to the Union County Library at 219 King Street. T-shirts will be available for purchase, and anyone with a library card can borrow a bike from the Union County Library. A 9:30 am ribbon cutting will officially open the Tanglefoot Trail Trailhead for the season.
At 10 a.m. King Therapies Behavioral Solutions the Union County Library and New Albany Main Street will host an Autism Acceptance Walk. This short walk will begin at the Trailhead Welcome Center and all are invited. The goal of this collaboration is to celebrate differences and become more inclusive of individuals with autism. Following the walk, the library staff will have crafts and stories for walk participants to enjoy.
At 1 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting at the New Albany Dog Park located next to the BNA Bank Tennis Complex at 505 Tallahatchie Trail. Families and their socialized dogs are welcome to come for this informal ceremony and group picture.
Pharaohs Mississippi Car Club will be set up in the lower library parking lot. The Cruise-In will begin at 4 p.m. and, weather permitting, will be there until 8 pm. The car show is free for spectators to attend, and there is a registration fee for people to enter their vehicles in the show. It is not required to be a member of the Pharaohs to put a car in the show, but it is preferable if cars in the show are eligible for an antique tag.