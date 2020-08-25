Several women have been charged with felony child endangerment after children tested positive for drugs, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
All of the suspects were arrested Aug. 20.
Sabrina High, 50, of New Albany, tested positive for cocaine and was also charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
In another case, Angela Roberts, 31, of Myrtle, tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and meth, and a 4-year-old child tested positive for marijuana.
Dominique Pritchett, 32, of New Albany, was charged with felony child endangerment after a 5-year-old child tested positive for cocaine and a 6-year-old tested positive for amphetamines, meth and cocaine. Pritchett also tested positive for marijuana, amphetamine, methamphetamines and cocaine.
And Jennifer Dale Finley, 35, of Etta, was charged with three counts of felony child endangerment after a 14-year-old tested positive amphetamines, methamphetamines and marijuana; a 16-year-old tested positive for marijuana; and a 17-year-old tested positive for amphetamines, meth and marijuana.
Finley tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office worked with child protective services on these cases.