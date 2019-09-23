Three people were arrested this month and charged with child endangerment after three children tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The three children who tested positive for meth were 7 months old, 1 year old and 7 years old, according to the sheriff's office.
The three suspects who were arrested were charged with three counts of child endangerment each.
They are Tammie Range, 51, of Union County; Tracy Range, 28, Saltillo; and David Ledlow, 47, Union County.
The three suspects also tested positive for meth, Edwards said, adding that the arrests came after a joint investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office and the department of human services.
The suspects were arrested Friday, Sept. 13.
Edwards said methamphetamine was apparently being used around the children, causing the children to test positive.