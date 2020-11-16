Christmas on Bankhead will take place Thursday in downtown New Albany starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will be horse and carriage rides, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa in his sleigh in front of the Coca-Cola mural.
The tree will be lit in Cooper Park at 6 p.m. sharp.
Magnolia Civic Center has organized live music from local carolers, Clint Reid and Midnight Train. Union County Library staff is bringing a wagon full of take home crafts for families to enjoy.
Toys and monetary donations will be accepted for the New Albany Gazette’s Sharing at Christmas program.
“Everyone involved has created a fun holiday event for the community to enjoy, and we hope to see our locals out having a fun time with family and friends,” said Billye Jean Stroud, Main Street and Community Development director.
For more information, or if you would like to volunteer, please call the Main Street office at 662-534-3438 or email visitnewalbany@gmail.com.