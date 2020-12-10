The Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany has 12 unique Christmas trees on display for the public to see.
Each of the trees has a different theme, such as the literary tree, which is represented by various writers such as Charles Dickens, Edgar Allan Poe, Emily Dickinson and Jane Austen.
The literary tree also honors Mississippi writers such as William Faulkner, John Grisham, Eudora Welty, Shelby Foote, Richard Wright and Willie Morris. Eyeglasses are also used as ornaments on the literary tree.
The museum has been doing the Christmas tree display for years, said Director Jill Smith. “We’ve been doing themed trees for a while.”
“We’ll add some and change some as years go by,” she said. “A lot of times we’ll have clubs that will adopt a tree and decorate it.”
They are all artificial trees, and Smith says it is a fun exhibit.
“Hopefully, families will come and enjoy the season here,” Smith said.
There is also a ferry tree, a tree with vintage ornaments, and one that reflects nature. The tree that reflects nature is adorned with cotton, pumpkins, pinecones, gourds and magnolias.
People can also have their pictures made next to the trees.
There is a traditional tree with bubble lights and glass ornaments. Normally, Santa Claus comes to the museum, but that is not happening this year due to COVID-19.
There is also a tree with a sewing theme, and it goes hand in hand with the quilt exhibit that is currently on display at the museum.
The patriotic tree features American flags and figures of historic women such as Betsy Ross, Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou.
A tree with origami decorations is on display, and there are also packets of LEGOs available for museum visitors to create their own ornaments. In addition, there is an animal tree, which was decorated by children.
An interactive scavenger hunt tree allows people to find various items, and capping off the exhibit is a traditional 1960s silver tree with blue bulbs.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland St.