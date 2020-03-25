Churches are still allowed to hold in-person services in New Albany as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Religious entities are deemed “essential,” which means they do not fall under the guidelines set forth in an emergency order signed this week by Mayor Tim Kent.
The emergency order says that non-essential businesses must limit people inside their establishments to less than 10 at a time.
Gov. Tate Reeves has defined religious entities as essential, which means churches are still allowed to have gatherings of 10 or more people. However, churches must still follow guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes ensuring that attendees maintain at least 6 feet of social distance.
Many churches in New Albany have been holding online services in the wake of the coronavirus.