The Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
In the state of Mississippi, voters must claim a reason to vote absentee, Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said.
For instance, voters who are temporarily or permanently disabled can absentee vote. Voters who are away at school or away on their job on election day can also vote absentee. Voters who are over the age of 65 can vote absentee as well.
Four years ago, Union County had over 800 absentee ballots submitted. As of last Wednesday, there were 829 absentee ballots received by the circuit clerk’s office. There are roughly 16,760 registered voters in Union County.
Union County Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen strongly encourages voters to wear masks when they go to the polls Nov. 3.
The polling locations will have a number of safety precautions in place to help keep voters and poll workers safe during the election, Stanford said.
For instance, she said her office has received masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers. Masks will also be available for voters who may show up to a voting precinct without one.
The “I Voted” stickers will not be distributed to voters this time. The election commissioners felt that this would be one less thing for people to touch. Instead of the “I Voted” stickers voters will receive an ink pen that they can keep after they sign the poll book. This way, voters will not be using the same pens over and over to sign the poll book.
Q-Tips can also be used by voters to vote on the touch screen voting machines so they don’t have to touch the screen with their fingers.
Likewise, there will be hand sanitizer available as well as wipes and spray to clean throughout the day. Sneeze guards will also be at every polling location.
Stanford feels as though she has enough poll workers. She said there will be five poll workers at every precinct other than the largest precinct, which will have seven. There are 20 voting precincts in Union County.
She said there will be painter’s tape placed around the precincts to mark off the 6 feet of social distancing. A bailiff will be at each precinct to enforce the 6 feet distance requirements.
In addition to the presidential election, which includes incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, there will also be several other races and issues on the ballot.
There will be a U.S. Senate race with Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Democrat Mike Espy and Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards.
In another race, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., will face Democrat Antonia Eliason.
Voters will also choose between Josiah Dennis Coleman and Percy L. Lynchard for District 3 Supreme Court justice.
There is also a medical marijuana initiative on the ballot as well as the proposed new state flag.