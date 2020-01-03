The city of New Albany has purchased the former Fred’s building for $600,000, Mayor Tim Kent said.
The building will be used to house the New Albany Police Department, Light, Gas & Water, municipal court and a city boardroom, the mayor said.
The city closed on the Fred’s building Thursday, the mayor said.
The Fred’s building must undergo a substantial remodel before it is ready to be used by the city, Kent said. It is unclear how much it will cost to remodel the building for the city’s uses.
It could be a year or more before the city facilities move into the Fred’s building, he added.
The 17,000-square-foot Fred’s building will provide more room for the city police department and Light, Gas & Water, he said.
It is unclear what will happen to the current police department and Light, Gas & Water buildings once they move into the former Fred’s building.