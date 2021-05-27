The city of New Albany election will be June 8.
Voters will cast ballots at the Community Center located at 307 Wilson St. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Incumbent Republican Mayor Tim Kent faces Democrat James Dean.
In the alderman-at-large race, incumbent Republican Keith Conlee will face independent candidate J. Lynn West.
The Ward 1 alderman race has three candidates, and they are Republican William Ashley Kidd, independent Parks Smith and Democrat Jessica M. Winston.
In the Ward 2 alderman race Republican David “Drew” Horn will face Democrat Tim Johnson.
Democrat Kevin Dale White does not have an opponent in the Ward 3 race, and Republican Will Tucker does not have an opponent in the Ward 4 alderman race.
Republican Police Chief Chris Robertson is also unopposed in the election.