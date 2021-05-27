Voting

All city of New Albany voting will take place at the community center at 307 Wilson St.

The city of New Albany election will be June 8.

Voters will cast ballots at the Community Center located at 307 Wilson St. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Tim Kent faces Democrat James Dean.

In the alderman-at-large race, incumbent Republican Keith Conlee will face independent candidate J. Lynn West.

The Ward 1 alderman race has three candidates, and they are Republican William Ashley Kidd, independent Parks Smith and Democrat Jessica M. Winston.

In the Ward 2 alderman race Republican David “Drew” Horn will face Democrat Tim Johnson.

Democrat Kevin Dale White does not have an opponent in the Ward 3 race, and Republican Will Tucker does not have an opponent in the Ward 4 alderman race.

Republican Police Chief Chris Robertson is also unopposed in the election.

josh.mitchell@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus