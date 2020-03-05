The city of New Albany plans to issue up to $13.5 million in revenue bonds to pay for several projects.
The bond issue would not require a vote of the people since there would be no tax increase associated with it, said Bill Mattox, general manager of New Albany Light, Gas and Water.
The bonds would pay for the renovation of the former Fred’s building, which is estimated to cost around $2.5 million.
The city recently used electric system money to purchase the former 17,000-square-foot Fred’s building for $600,000. It will be the future home of the police department and New Albany Light, Gas and Water.
In addition, the bonds would pay for a city electric system project that is estimated to cost about $9 million, said Mattox.
The city’s primary electrical substation, which is located across from the high school, needs to be relocated, said Mattox.
“It’s our oldest substation,” said Mattox, adding that the “design of it is antiquated.”
The transformers in the substation date back to the mid-1960s, he said.
The current substation is on Tennessee Valley Authority property. City officials are looking at building a new substation on a different site nearby.
Hopefully, the new substation will result in power outages affecting smaller areas of the city, Mattox said.
“It should help our (electrical) reliability inside the town of New Albany,” he added.
Automated meters for the electric system will also be added. There may also be automated meters for water and gas as well.
And the third part of the electric system project includes circuit upgrades to “help the reliability of the system,” said Mattox.
The bonds may not be issued until around June. Mattox noted that the city wants to issue the bonds soon so it can take advantage of the current low interest rates. He thinks an interest rate of below 4 percent or better can be secured.
It could take 30 years to pay off the bonds related to the electrical substation project. The bonds on the Fred’s renovation will probably be paid back over 20 years. And there will likely be a 15-year term to pay back the bonds on the meters.
At this time, there will be no electrical rate increase needed to pay off the bonds, Mattox noted.
“Right now, the revenue is there to fund the bonds,” he said. “Immediately, it’s not going to have any type of impact.”
However, an electrical rate increase of about 2.9 percent may be needed in about three years, he said.
The bulk of the bonds will be paid back through the city electric system.
Mattox thinks work on the new electric substation should start next year and that it will take a year or so to build it.