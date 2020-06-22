The New Albany Board of Aldermen is considering an ordinance to regulate food trucks.
The proposed ordinance states that food truck operators must obtain a permit and renew it annually.
Mayor Tim Kent think there needs to be “minimal” rules in effect for food trucks.
An ordinance was recently proposed, but it is expected to undergo changes before it is voted on, according to city officials.
The proposed ordinance is not an effort to keep food trucks out of the city, the mayor added.
“We are trying to get some rules established,” Kent said, adding that he thinks there is a place for food trucks “in the right areas.”
For instance, he said food trucks should not operate in a residential area.
Under the proposed ordinance, food truck permit applicants would have to operate an existing licensed restaurant within the city of New Albany or have a central kitchen approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Food truck operators must have a city business license and a food service permit from the state department of health, the proposed ordinance says. A list of products to be sold and liability coverage of at least $500,000 would have to be included in the permit application.
Those seeking a permit would also have to include in their permit application information about any improper conduct in the food service business.
The permit applicant would include information on any felony charges. Information on misdemeanors and violations related to food would also be sought in the permit application. Applicants would also be asked to divulge any past fraud, dishonesty or false statements.
Food trucks would have to pay a $25 transient fee every 90 days. There would also be an annual permit fee of $250 or $50 per day and a $25 license fee.
Food trucks would be allowed in C2 and industrial districts, and operation in other areas would have to receive approval by the board of aldermen.
Those who violate the ordinance could be fined $150 for the first violation; $250 for the second; and $500 for the third. The food truck operator’s permit or license could also be suspended or revoked.