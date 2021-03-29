The primary election for city of New Albany municipal offices will be held Tuesday, April 6.
Voting will take place at the Community Center, 307 Wilson St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republican candidates on the ballot are:
Mayor
Chuck Garrett and Tim Kent
Police Chief
Chris Robertson
Alderman at Large
Keith Conlee and Jeff Knox
Ward 1 Alderman
Mark Bishop, Judith Bennett “Bengie” Foley and William Ashley Kidd
Ward 2 Alderman
Jim Gann, Adam Hardy, David “Drew” Horn
Ward 4 Alderman
Diane M. Jones, Ronnie Parker and Will Tucker
Municipal Republican Executive Committee
Chad Bailey, Brantley Bryant, Clay Hardy, Robbins Rogers and Gena Anne Vail
Democrat candidates on the ballot are:
Mayor
James E. Dean
Ward 1 Alderman
Jessica M. Winston
Ward 2 Alderman
Gary Edwards and Tim Johnson
Ward 3 Alderman
Penelope “Penny” Johnson Blissett and Kevin Dale White
Municipal Democratic Executive Committee
Nina Beth Capaning, Mark McClinton and Cathy Stonebrook
If there is a runoff election, it will take place April 27.
The general election is June 8.