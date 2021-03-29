The primary election for city of New Albany municipal offices will be held Tuesday, April 6.

Voting will take place at the Community Center, 307 Wilson St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Republican candidates on the ballot are:

Mayor

Chuck Garrett and Tim Kent

Police Chief

Chris Robertson

Alderman at Large

Keith Conlee and Jeff Knox

Ward 1 Alderman

Mark Bishop, Judith Bennett “Bengie” Foley and William Ashley Kidd

Ward 2 Alderman

Jim Gann, Adam Hardy, David “Drew” Horn

Ward 4 Alderman

Diane M. Jones, Ronnie Parker and Will Tucker

Municipal Republican Executive Committee

Chad Bailey, Brantley Bryant, Clay Hardy, Robbins Rogers and Gena Anne Vail

Democrat candidates on the ballot are:

Mayor

James E. Dean

Ward 1 Alderman

Jessica M. Winston

Ward 2 Alderman

Gary Edwards and Tim Johnson

Ward 3 Alderman

Penelope “Penny” Johnson Blissett and Kevin Dale White

Municipal Democratic Executive Committee

Nina Beth Capaning, Mark McClinton and Cathy Stonebrook

If there is a runoff election, it will take place April 27.

The general election is June 8.

