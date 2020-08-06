The New Albany Board of Aldermen has approved a contract for an architectural firm to do the design work on two large city remodeling projects.
The aldermen approved the contract with the Eley, Barkley and Dale architecture firm of Oxford.
The firm will do the design work for the remodel of the Fred’s building and the WIC building and will be paid 8 percent of the cost of the remodeling projects.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water and the police department will move into the Fred’s building while the WIC building will be the future home of municipal court and serve as a boardroom for the city aldermen.
The city has purchased the Fred’s building and the WIC building with city electric system funds. The Fred’s building was purchased for $600,000, and the WIC building was purchased for $289,000.
The remodeling of the buildings will be paid for with part of a $13.5 million city bond issue that will be paid back over 25 years at 2.9 percent interest. The bonds will primarily be paid back with electric system revenue. It is estimated that about $3 million from the bond issue will go toward renovating the two buildings, which should be ready for occupancy in the later part of 2021.
The bonds will also pay for an approximately $9 million city electric system project, which includes constructing a new electrical substation, installing automated meters and upgrading circuits. The current substation is located near New Albany High School on Tennessee Valley Authority property. It is the city’s oldest substation with transformers dating back to the 1960s.
The new substation should help the reliability of the electric system, resulting in smaller and less frequent power outages, according to Bill Mattox, general manager of New Albany Light, Gas and Water. Five acres were purchased on Highway 348 for the new substation.
If there is bond money left over after these projects, it could be used for additional electric system projects, said Mattox.