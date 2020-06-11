A retirement reception was recently held for Steve Coker, who resigned as New Albany fire chief due to health reasons.
Officials from the city, county, hospital and others attended the reception at the fire department.
Mayor Tim Kent presented Coker with a proclamation from U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., for his years of service during an impressive career.
Coker was also given his fire department radio, helmet and a ceremonial ax. The ax was in a display case made by Charles Browning, a volunteer with the New Albany Fire Department.
Interim Fire Chief Mark Whiteside has been working with Coker since the early 1990s when they both were volunteer firemen in the county. They both came to work together at the city department full time in 2011.
Whiteside described Coker as a “visionary” who always had the future of the department in mind.
“He wanted to make sure that we left it better than what it was when we found it,” said Whiteside.
During Coker’s tenure, the department got new equipment, including a new rescue truck, and went from a Class 6 to a Class 5 fire insurance rating. Fire department equipment was also upgraded to digital technology, and a safety inspection program was put in place, Whiteside added.
The fact that Coker has worked as a volunteer firefighter for free shows how dedicated he is to service, said Whiteside.
Coker wanted to work longer but sometimes things change that are beyond people’s control, he noted.
Coker, who was also county fire coordinator from 2008 to 2019, was a very good leader who always had an open door, Whiteside said.
“He was really good to work with and would stand up for the guys,” Whiteside said. “That went a long way.”
Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton worked with Coker for 20-plus years. Coker has helped Clayton with Union County Search and Rescue as well.
“You can’t get any better than Steve Coker for a fireman and the dedication he’s put into this county,” said Clayton. “Steve Coker’s as good a person as you’ll ever come by. Whoever takes this chief’s position has some big shoes to fill.”
Mayor Kent said he hates to see Coker leave the city fire department, saying he did an excellent job.
“Since he stared as fire chief, this fire department’s come a long way,” Kent said.
Coker spoke to the crowd and said, “it’s been a good trip.” But Coker, who is battling cancer, said he got to the point that he could only do so much from a health standpoint. Otherwise, he would still be working for the city, saying he misses parts of the job every day.
He misses the camaraderie with the other firefighters, but what he misses most is responding to calls and serving the public.
He said he had a great job working as the fire chief, adding that he worked under a good mayor and board of aldermen.
If his health improves, he might still fight fire in the future. He noted that he is still a volunteer firefighter with East Union. He has been on the East Union department since around 1991 but is not going on calls at this time.