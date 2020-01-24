Many residents from New Albany and surrounding communities in Union County came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. two days before the national holiday that honors his legacy.
The annual program, hosted by the Union County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Union County Courthouse.
Chris Traylor, pastor at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo and president of the Lee County chapter of the NAACP, was the key speaker at the event.
During his speech to the crowd, Traylor spoke of the importance of love, speaking truth and goodness and used Matthew 5:44-45 as the basis for his message.
“Dr. King spoke about the forces that fuel our freedom,” Traylor said. “He said to love our enemies, just as Jesus commanded. There was a time when the Bible was the central theme of the civil rights movement and Dr. King was ordained by God to share this message of loving our enemies.”
Traylor went on to say that loving our enemies does not mean, however, that we should not speak the truth about their actions.
“Dr. King stood for truth, which means treating everyone fair,” Traylor said. “He always sought common ground with his enemies, but he said we should always tell the truth. And standing for goodness allows you to tell the truth.”
Traylor ended his message by reminding the crowd that we have the chance to make a change, not only in our lives, but in the lives of others.
The program was opened by the New Albany High School JROTC’s presentation of the colors, including the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the National Anthem.
Closing words and prayer were given by Pastor Bennie Cobb.