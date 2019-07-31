New Albany Police are searching for a con artist who hit BNA Bank on State Highway 15 North on Tuesday.
The suspect apparently created confusion by asking a teller to change out several $100 bills for $50 bills and also asked for Canadian currency to be changed.
By the time it was over, the quick change con artist left with about $1,800.
“Usually the people who do this are highly skilled,” said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Police received the call about the theft around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
If anyone has information, please contact New Albany Police at 662-534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-Tips.