New Albany Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee said he will seek re-election.
Conlee, who is currently in his first four-year term, is running as a Republican.
He said he wants to serve on the board of aldermen because he loves the town, enjoys serving others and has the city’s best interests at heart. The city has a lot going on, and he wants to be part of the continued growth, he added.
As alderman-at-large, Conlee represents the entire city.
New Albany was a great place to raise his children, said Conlee, who grew up here and graduated from Ole Miss.
He works for the McKesson healthcare company where he’s vice president of sales for the Memphis and Virginia markets. His division distributes medications to independent pharmacies. Ten people report to Conlee, who has been working for McKesson for 30 years.
In terms of accomplishments that have occurred since he has been on the board of aldermen, Conlee said he is proud of the city comprehensive plan that was recently adopted.
“I’m really excited about that and where it can go,” he said.
The key to the plan now is making sure it is implemented, he noted.
“A plan is only as good as your implementation,” Conlee said. “We’ve got a lot of people involved to implement it.”
He said he thinks the comprehensive plan can help take the city to “next level.”
In addition, Conlee said he is also excited about the former Fred’s building downtown being converted into the future home of the police department and New Albany Light, Gas & Water.
“I think we’ve needed that for a long time,” he said.
Moreover, Conlee is looking forward to all of the city’s streetlights being converted to LEDs. This will save the city a “substantial” amount of money, he said.
And Conlee is glad that the city has worked with a firm to analyze the streets to see which ones are in most need of repair. This gives the city a guide to prioritize street work, he said.
“We do have a plan to improve our roads,” he said. “We have money in the budget for street improvement . . .”
Putting Billye Jean Stroud in the position of community development director is another good move by the city, he said.
“It’s amazing the stuff that they’ve done,” Conlee said, adding that Stroud and Tracy Vainisi are always doing something to improve the community. “They promote our town.”
He thinks the Magnolia Civic Center also has a “bright future.”
Making sure New Albany is a “clean community” is another one of Conlee’s goals. He said litter is a problem that bothers him and that he has gone out and picked up trash in recent months.
“I think the beautification of our town is part of what attracts people to New Albany,” Conlee said.
People traveling down the interstate are more likely to stop in town if the community is clean, he said. Likewise, a company looking to relocate here may also take note of the city’s aesthetics, he added.
“I just want to make sure going forward that we prioritize that,” he said.
Downtown New Albany must also continue to be a priority, Conlee said.
“I think it’s obviously very important that we continue to promote our downtown,” he said.
It was “amazing” to see how much downtown traffic there was during the holidays despite the coronavirus, Conlee said. City officials should have conversations with merchants to see what they need to make them even more successful, he said.
He would also like to see more restaurants downtown to add to the “great” ones already there, he said.
He wants to help create an environment for local businesses to be successful. He does not want the city to get too big but wants it to keep growing.
Companies that come to town want things for their employees to do, he added. The Tanglefoot Trail has been “unbelievable” in terms of what it has done for the community, he noted.
There must be an effort to continue to bring jobs here, Conlee said. More housing is also needed in the $150,000 to $250,000 range, he said.
Officials should also continue to take advantage of the local healthcare system and create opportunities for it to grow, Conlee said. New Albany has a “highly rated” hospital and “great” doctors, he said.
The Tallahatchie River also has the potential to be developed with walking trails and lighting. Kayaking could also potentially take place on the river, he added.
It is also important to continue investing in the museum and civic center, he said, adding that people are looking for things to do.
He would also like to see the city and county governments work together more closely to bring in industry and create opportunities for citizens.
Conlee said people should vote for him because, “I’m passionate about New Albany.” Moreover, he said he has been an alderman for nearly four years, and “I’m going to represent everyone in this town.”
He said he’s available to help anyone find solutions to problems and wants to make New Albany the best it can be.
“You have to be willing to make tough decisions,” Conlee said.