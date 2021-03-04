State Rep. Sam Creekmore IV, R-New Albany, voted in favor of a bill to designate public school sports based on the biological sex.
Creekmore said the bill prevents male athletes from participating in female sports.
He said a female can still participate in a male sport under the bill.
“A male has an unfair advantage in certain sports that females participate in such as track or basketball,” said Creekmore.
Males are stronger and faster than female athletes, he said.
Creekmore said he does not think the bill discriminates against transgender people.
“I think it protects the integrity of a female sport,” Creekmore said.
State Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, was one of the sponsors of the bill to designate sports based on biological sex. She could not be reached for comment.
The bill has passed the Senate and the House and now heads to Gov. Tate Reeves, who plans to sign the bill.
Reeeves tweeted, "I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities."
Reeves added, "the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong."
The National Center for Transgender Equality says the bill “bans transgender youth from participating in sports.”
The Tupelo-based American Family Association applauded the passage of the bill.
“Females in public school sports are placed at a disadvantage when they are unfairly forced to compete against males who are scientifically proven to be stronger,” said Rob Chambers, vice president for AFA Action. “Without this legislation in Mississippi, the state would be on the path of having only male sports and coed sports. Should Gov. Reeves sign the bill into law, girls’ sports in Mississippi will be preserved and protected.”