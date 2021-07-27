Cross recognized as Pilot International president at reception Dennis Clayton, Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Ginna Parsons Ginna Parsons Reporter Author email Jul 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Betty King and Collette Cross give New Albany the distinction of having two Pilot International presidents. Cross is currently serving her one-year term and King served her term 45 years ago. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Collette Cross greets two of many visitors who came out to congratulate her at Sunday’s reception in recognition of her being installed as Pilot International president. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany Pilot Club held a reception on Sunday, July 25 at the Union County Heritage Museum for newly installed president of Pilot International Collette Cross.Cross was installed as president at the Pilot International annual convention on July 10 in Atlanta. She will serve a one-year term.“This is a big deal,” said Jill Smith, Union County Heritage Museum director. “International presidents are few and far between in small towns.”However, New Albany has the distinct honor of having two Pilot International presidents, Cross and Betty King, who served 45 years ago.Cross serves as president while Pilot International celebrates its 100th anniversary. The service organization has 307 clubs in the United State, South Africa, the Bahamas and Japan. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Collette Cross Pilot International New Albany Uniocounty Heritage Museum Club Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Ginna Parsons Reporter Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 90° Partly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 1:23 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts East Union King and Coghlan named top athletes in golf and bowling 9 min ago New-albany-news Cross recognized as Pilot International president at reception 1 hr ago New Albany Sports Top Shots of New Albany volleyball 2 hrs ago East Union Top Shots of East Union and Ingomar volleyball 3 hrs ago Sports Columns Heat is on, time for fall sports practice 4 hrs ago New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 22 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists