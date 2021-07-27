New Albany Pilot Club held a reception on Sunday, July 25 at the Union County Heritage Museum for newly installed president of Pilot International Collette Cross.

Cross was installed as president at the Pilot International annual convention on July 10 in Atlanta. She will serve a one-year term.

“This is a big deal,” said Jill Smith, Union County Heritage Museum director. “International presidents are few and far between in small towns.”

However, New Albany has the distinct honor of having two Pilot International presidents, Cross and Betty King, who served 45 years ago.

Cross serves as president while Pilot International celebrates its 100th anniversary. The service organization has 307 clubs in the United State, South Africa, the Bahamas and Japan.

