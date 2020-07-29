Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will host their annual “Dance Like The Stars” event virtually on Aug. 22.
The organization, along with partners of the event, began developing a plan in recent weeks to transition to a virtual show for viewers to enjoy via Facebook Live.
Celebrity Dancers will still be judged by a panel of judges on their dance performances, interviewed by guest emcees and most importantly will continue raising needed funds for the youth development non-profit.
Over $170,000 has been raised to date. Donors will be able to continue to give throughout the show via online giving and text giving.
This is the 15th year for the annual event, which has raised over $2 million for youth in Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Union and Chickasaw counties.
This year’s Celebrity Dancers are: Pastor Eddie Restor of Oxford; Lisa Settlemires of Ripley; Kimberly Langley of New Albany; and Lindsey Chaney, Kerri McMillin, Dr. Gabe Rulewicz and Jucuana Sykes all of Tupelo.
Thanks to a recent grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, members of the Boys & Girls Club will offer an opening dance performance. Plans are in place for many other highlights to make this first virtual event a success.
The event can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 by visiting: www.facebook.com/bgcnms .