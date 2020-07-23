The new deadline for the public to submit designs for the new state of Mississippi flag is Aug. 1.
The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag held its first meeting July 22 and set the Aug. 1 deadline.
The deadline will allow the commission to complete its work in time for ballots to be printed for the Nov. 3 election.
Commissioners unanimously elected Reuben Anderson to serve as chairman. Anderson, a former Mississippi Supreme Court justice, serves as president of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Flag designs may be emailed emcraney@mdah.ms.gov. Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571.
The Legislature recently passed a bill to retire the former state flag, which contained the controversial Confederate battle emblem.
The new flag design cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and must state “In God We Trust.”
Those who wish to submit a design for the new state flag must meet the following criteria:
Only unique flag design submissions that include the words “In God We Trust” will be considered. Flag descriptions will not be considered.
The new flag design cannot include the Confederate battle flag.
Flag design submissions must adhere to principles of the North American Vexillological Association: Keep it simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.
Use meaningful symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes. Use two or three basic colors.
The bill passed by the Legislature creates a nine-member commission to recommend a new design for the Mississippi flag.
Three members of the commission were appointed by the speaker of the House and three members by the lieutenant governor.
Gov. Tate Reeves will also appoint three members to the commission but had not done so by press time.
The governor’s appointees must include a representative from the Mississippi Economic Council, a representative from the Mississippi Arts Commission and a representative from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The commission must make its recommendation for the new design of the Mississippi flag no later than Sept. 14.
There will be an election Nov. 3 in which voters will decide whether the flag design recommended by the commission is adopted as the new state flag.