A number of defendants were recently sentenced in Union County Circuit Court.
Raymond Barnes, 38, of Hernando, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated domestic violence, but the 10-year sentence was suspended. Barnes will be on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $843 in costs.
The indictment states that Barnes on June 8, 2019 cut a woman with a box cutter, causing serious bodily injury. Barnes had a current or former dating relationship with the woman, the indictment adds.
Barnes was also sentenced to three years for possession of methamphetamine, but all three years were suspended. He was given probation for three years and ordered to pay costs of $2,643. The sentence for the meth charge will run at the same time as the sentence on the aggravated domestic violence charge. The indictment states that Barnes possessed .41 grams of meth on Aug. 2, 2019.
In another sentencing, Jacob Adams, 38, of Blue Springs, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, but the sentence was reduced to time served with the balance suspended. Adams was placed on five years of probation and ordered to pay costs of $753.
The indictment states that Adams on Dec. 10, 2018 possessed a 12-gauge after previously being convicted of the felony charge of possession of meth. Adams was originally indicted as a habitual offender, but the habitual offender portion of the indictment was retired.
Sammie Jo Poole, 37, of Potts Camp, was sentenced to seven years in prison for burglary, but the sentence was reduced to time served with the balance suspended. Poole was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay costs of $1,143. The indictment states that the burglary occurred Sept. 17, 2019 at Jackson Furniture.
Kelvin Ashford, 23, was sentenced to five years for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, but the five-year sentence was suspended. Ashford was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay costs of $2,743. The indictment states that Ashford on Aug. 9, 2017 possessed marijuana in the Union County Jail.
Andrew Barnett, 32, of New Albany, was sentenced to five years for felony DUI, but if he completes one year of house arrest the remaining four years of the sentence will be suspended. This was Barnett’s third DUI offense within five years, according to the indictment. Barnett must also pay costs of $2,706.
Michael Caldwell, 40, of New Albany, was sentenced to seven years for burglary, but five years were suspended, leaving two years to serve. He was also ordered to pay costs of $8,368. Counts two through six of the indictment were retired. Count one of the indictment states that the burglary occurred Oct. 30, 2018 at Tallahatchie Mini Storage.
James Turner, 61, was sentenced to 10 years for felony DUI, but was given four years of intensive supervision/house arrest. If he completes the intensive supervision program, the balance of the 10-year sentence will be suspended. Turner was also ordered to pay $3,756 in costs. The indictment states that Turner drove under the influence May 21, 2019 when he already had several prior DUI convictions.
Melissa Hood, 45, of Saltillo, was sentenced to eight years for possession of a controlled substance (meth), but the sentence was reduced to time served with the balance suspended. Hood was also put on probation for three years and ordered to pay $3,143 in costs. Hood was originally indicted on a charge of possession of meth with intent to sell, transfer or distribute, but the charge was reduced to simple possession. The indictment stated that Hood on June 25, 2019 possessed more than 2 grams of meth but less than 10 grams.
Stacy Frazier, 43, of Blue Springs, was sentenced to five years for embezzlement, but the five-year sentence was suspended, giving her no years to serve. She was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $10,004 in costs. The indictment states that on June 25, 2013 Frazier embezzled $14,073 from the Union County Tax Collector where she was employed.
Quentin Biggs, 35, of Tupelo, was sentenced to five years for felony DUI, but four years were suspended, leaving one to serve. Biggs will also be on probation for four years and was ordered to pay costs of $2,706. The indictment states that Biggs on May 28, 2019 drove under the influence after he was previously convicted of two prior DUIs within five years.
Steven McDaniel, 37, of New Albany, was sentenced to five years for three counts of grand larceny, but the five-year sentence as suspended, leaving no years to serve. McDaniel was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay $1,843 in costs. The thefts occurred June 7, 2019 at Walton’s Greenhouse, Walmart and Tractor Supply, according to the indictment.