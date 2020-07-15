A dog park is being planned for New Albany next to the tennis courts at BNA Bank park.
The park will consist of a fenced-in area about an acre in size where dogs can run and play without a leash.
“It will be enclosed, and they will have a place to roam,” said Jeff Olson, chairman of the New Albany Sustainability Advisory committee, which is heading up the project.
The goal is for the park to be open by the first of October, said Olson.
“We’ve always looked at ways that we can enhance the curb appeal for New Albany when people come in,” Olson said.
The location for the park next to the tennis courts works well because it is city land, and there is access to water, restrooms and parking, Olson added. It will also draw people to the downtown area, he said.
“We’re excited about it,” said Olson. “It’s something that just adds another amenity to New Albany.”
The initial phases of the project are expected to cost about $27,000 with money coming from the city’s 2 percent tourism tax. There could also be possible donations for the park, he noted.
The park will also have a concrete path leading to it, and benches for people to sit on. In addition, there will be water available for the dogs.
Hopefully, the dog park will pull more people off the interstate to come into New Albany, Olson said.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said a dog park is something that people have requested for years.