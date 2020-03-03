The Memphis Police Department has arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred Monday in New Albany.
Corey Darrell Collins, 30, of Hickory Flat, has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Collins is expected to be extradited back to New Albany, Robertson noted.
The shooting incident occurred around noon Monday at the Windshield Doctor on East Bankhead Street.
A vehicle apparently stopped on East Bankhead Street, and a male fired at another vehicle in the parking lot of the Windshield Doctor.
No one was hurt in the incident. But a vehicle in the parking lot of the Windshield Doctor was struck by gunfire.