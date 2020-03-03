The New Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred Monday.
Police are seeking Corey Darrell Collins, 30, of Hickory Flat, according to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The shooting incident occurred around noon at the Windshield Doctor on East Bankhead Street.
A vehicle apparently stopped on East Bankhead Street, and a male fired at another vehicle in the parking lot of the Windshield Doctor.
No one was hurt in the incident. But a vehicle in the parking lot of the Windshield Doctor was struck by gunfire.
Those with information on Collins’ whereabouts are asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.