Two men have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
A traffic stop was conducted at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 15 South in Ingomar, Edwards said.
Anthony Echols, 49, of Pontotoc, was arrested along with Christopher Stutsy, 37, of Houlka, the sheriff said.
Stutsy, who was the driver of the vehicle, fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase, Edwards said.
Echols and Stutsy allegedly had about three-quarters of an ounce of meth, the sheriff said. That’s a “pretty substantial amount,” Edwards added.
They were both charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. Stutsy was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $35,000, but he had a hold placed on him.
Stutsy is on state and federal probation and has a warrant out of Chickasaw County for grand larceny, the sheriff said.
Echols’ bond was set at $25,000.