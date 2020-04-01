Sorry about no write-up last week. I have been having problems with my eyes for sometime and seeing an eye doctor at Oxford. Some days I can see better than others.
The time has come when we all need to be in one accord. At the same time don’t panic or be afraid. I remember my grandmother Chism talking about scarlet fever. There was typhoid fever, the swine flu. So many things have come on us like 9-11. It all came to pass and this will too because Jesus said “and it came to pass.” Jesus also said, “Let not your heart be troubled. Ye believe in God; believe also in me.” John 14-1.
Not many years ago this country was stricken with cancer and we’ve certainly come a long way. Take care of yourselves. So let us obey those in authority and don’t complain about having to isolate.
Our Bell is still very ill. She is not talking or eating very little.
Paula McCullough started her radiation treatments on Tuesday, March 24.
Let us all be alert in these troubled times and encourage those we come in contact with. All area churches have banned services until further notice. Some are having worship online or Facebook.
Leonard Crumpton visited his sister Peggy Bell Monday at Tupelo.
There is not any visiting going on. Everyone is trying to stay home.
However, Anne and Rickey were here a few minutes Monday. Robbie and Paula were here Tuesday only a few minutes.
I almost forgot. Sympathy to the family of Denise Hardy Pugh, who was buried at New Albany Cemetery Monday. She was reared in the Keownville area.