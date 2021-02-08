Gary Edwards is running for the position of Ward 2 New Albany alderman as a Democrat.
Edwards, a New Albany native, is a graduate of New Albany High School. He then attended Rust College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Edwards also earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.
In addition, Edwards graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy and is a certified law enforcement official.
He currently works for the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a probation and parole officer and has been working in law enforcement more than 10 years.
He worked as an officer for the Tupelo Police Department, the Madison Police Department and the Jackson Police Department. Edwards has also worked for the enforcement division of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
He has been the pastor of a church in Crystal Springs and a police chaplain. Currently he is the associate pastor of Holy Temple Church of God.
Edwards is also involved in youth activities as a volunteer. He recently coached a youth soccer team and also serves as a referee. He has also coached youth basketball.
He worked with a school district in Byram to help pass a bond issue to build new schools.
Edwards said he has worked with people from various social and economic levels, including business owners, political leaders, faith-based organizations, lawyers, judges and law enforcement officials.
He said he wants to run for New Albany alderman because, “I want to help build a better city for a better future.”
Edwards added that he wants to promote jobs and youth activities while providing effective and efficient city services. He also wants to revitalize neighborhoods and create short- and long-term community and economic development plans.
“I think New Albany is a beautiful city with great potential,” he said.
Edwards said he thinks his education and experience would be a great asset to the city of New Albany.
A lack of activities for the youth is a big issue facing the city, he said. Some neighborhoods also need help when it comes to beautification, and other areas need better lighting, he added. He wants to make New Albany a better and safer place that is more pedestrian and family friendly.
He suggested that there could be more activities, such as concerts, in the community. There needs to be a more collaborative effort with people coming together from the various wards to accomplish goals together, he said.
He said he feels people should vote for him because, “I’m the most qualified candidate for the position.” He said he has gained experience through his travels and education that will help move the city forward.
Furthermore, Edwards said he has great communication skills and enjoys helping people.