A former New Albany Municipal Court clerk will serve three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for embezzlement, court records show.
The former clerk, Jennifer Denise Galloway, was also ordered to pay restitution of $130,000 to the city of New Albany.
Galloway, 44, of Myrtle, recently pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charge.
The embezzlement occurred between April 1, 2009 and Oct. 31, 2013, court records state.
Galloway was sentenced to 10 years, but seven years were suspended giving her three years to serve.
She will be on post release supervision for five years after serving her time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Galloway could have faced up to 20 years in prison.