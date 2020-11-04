First Baptist Church of New Albany is embarking on large-scale effort to serve up to 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to people in the community.
This is the first year that the church has done the Community Thanksgiving Meals, which will be served on Nov. 15.
As of Wednesday, 600 meals had been requested, said Chris Moore with First Baptist Church of New Albany. People who order a meal can have it delivered or pick it up at the church.
The number of meals to be provided has been capped at 1,000, and Moore said the church hopes to hit that number.
People who want a meal must register in advance by Nov. 11 by going online to firstbaptistnewalbany.com or calling the church at 662-534-5812.
Typically, First Baptist Church of New Albany holds a potluck Thanksgiving meal. But the potluck dinner could not happen this year due to covid-19. Therefore, church hostess Joy McCullough came up with the idea to do something for the community.
Hopefully, the meals will be a blessing for others, said Moore. The meals will come with cards that have information on what it means to become a follower of Jesus Christ. Church members are also encouraged to ask the people if there is anything they can pray for them about.
The traditional meals will come with ham, dressing, vegetables, a roll and a brownie.
A number of people are coming together to make the program a success, including a Sunday school class at the church that will help package the meals. There are also 40 to 60 people who are willing to deliver the meals. It takes a lot of people to put something this big together, Moore noted.
First Baptist Church wants to show love to the community, said Moore.
“Loving our community involves action,” he said, adding that the year 2020 has provided a lot of opportunities for hurt and pain.
“We want people to be blessed through this but also to see the hope that we can have in Christ,” Moore said. “We knew there was a need.”
The most important thing is for the church to be a blessing to others and for people to see Christ, Moore added.
The church is excited to provide its members with an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ and to help people meet needs during this time, said Moore.