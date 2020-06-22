Two big events will take place Saturday in New Albany.
The fifth annual bike ride Pedaling for Hope starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the bike ride, there will also be a fireworks show Saturday at 9 p.m.
Fireworks can be seen from the Park Along the River, the BNA Tennis Complex and the Union County Library.
People can go to racesroster.com to register for the bike ride. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt and lunch. People can also register the morning of the race starting at 7:30 a.m.
Pedaling for Hope starts at the Tanglefoot trailhead in downtown New Albany, and bike riders can choose between 25-, 50- and 62-mile rides. All races end up back in New Albany with food and fellowship. Over 100 riders took part in last year’s race, which supports the Regional Rehabilitation Center and New Albany Main Street.
The Regional Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit organization in Tupelo that provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, early intervention services and dyslexia services for no charge. The organization is based in Tupelo but covers all of North Mississippi.
There will also be a kids’ ride for $25, which includes a T-shirt.
Bathrooms will be open at the Park Along the River pavilion and the welcome center next to the Tanglefoot Trail.