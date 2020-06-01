The Union County Board of Supervisors has decided not to have the county fair this year, an official said.
Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen said the fair is not being held because of the coronavirus and concerns over health issues. He noted that children line up to get on the carnival rides, which could pose a risk to spreading the coronavirus.
The fair, which takes place in July, features games, food, livestock shows and rides. Larry Chism, president of the Union County Fair Board, said he does not like the fact that the fair has been canceled but said he understands why the decision was made.
“We’re going to miss it,” said Chism.
Chism, who has been president of the fair board for about 12 years, noted that the livestock show brought in people from several different states. The fair also generated revenue to the city with people spending money and staying in hotels, Chism added. He said the Union County Fair has a good reputation, which is why it draws people from different areas.
The library will host a virtual summer library program starting June 8. Library staff will conduct online story times, and Terry Vandeventer, who’s known as the Snake Man, will do a virtual program sometime in June. In addition, magician Bentley Burns will also hold a virtual program.
The library is also starting a new program called Beanstack, which keeps up with the books children read and allows them to create reading challenges for themselves.
It is unclear when the Union County Library will reopen its doors. Owen noted that the library has public computers, which may have to be sanitized after use. The main goal is to stop the spread of the virus, said Owen, adding that officials are being cautious about opening things back too quickly.
The library started offering curbside service Monday.
At press time, Union County had 82 cases of coronavirus with five deaths. Four of the deaths have been in long-term care facilities.
New Albany Main Street Director Billye Jean Stroud said the annual bike ride Pedaling for Hope will take place June 27 at 8 a.m. People can go to racesroster.com to register for the event. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt and a boxed lunch. People can also register the morning of the race starting at 7 a.m.
Pedaling for Hope starts at the Tanglefoot trailhead in downtown New Albany, and bike riders can choose between 25-, 50- and 62-mile rides. All races end up back in New Albany with food and fellowship. Over 100 riders took part in last year’s race, which supports the Regional Rehabilitation Center and New Albany Main Street.
The Regional Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit organization in Tupelo that provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, early intervention services and dyslexia services for no charge. The organization is based in Tupelo but covers all of North Mississippi.
There will also be a kids’ ride for $25, which includes a T-shirt, and it is being conducted in partnership with the Union County Library.
Freedom Fest will not have music or vendors this year, but there will be a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on June 27. Fireworks can be seen from the Park Along the River. For those who would prefer to remain in their vehicles, parking will be available at BNA Tennis Complex and Union County Library parking lots. The city asks that everyone who uses these parking areas to stay in their vehicles.
Stroud said it was unfortunate to have to cancel the music and vendors for Freedom Fest because those events bring a lot people downtown.
The Tallahatchie Riverfest, which takes place the last week in September, will still go on as scheduled, Stroud said.