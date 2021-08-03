NEW ALBANY • The Union County Republican Women’s Club hosted local First Responders and their families at Hillcrest Baptist Church fellowship building on Monday, June 28.
A fish fry meal was catered by Sheriff Kenny Dickerson and his team of cooks.
The evening began with our National anthem beautifully sang by Bonnie Littlejohn, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Robert Vail. Brother Charlie Davis, Pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church, delivered a prayer of blessings and thanks.
Clint Reid entertained the group by singing “I Am Proud To be an American” and “The Ragged Old Flag”. UCRW President, Evelyn Mason, recognized all of the different groups of first responders, asking them to stand and receive applause of appreciation.
Evelyn recited a poem she had written. Sue Morrisson expressed the club’s gratitude and appreciation of all First Responders and their selfless performance of duties.
Honorees included the Sheriff and officers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Police Chief and officers from the New Albany Police Department, the Fire Chief and firemen from the New Albany Fire Department, Blue Springs Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, several volunteer firefighters from stations across Union County, and EMTs.
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall was introduced by Mississippi State Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux. Commissioner Tindall spoke about the responsibilities of the MPSC and his support of all first responders. Others in attendance were family members of the first responders, Senator Kathy Chism, Representative Steve Massengill, MSGOP Executive Director Tate Lewis, MSGOP Political Director Neil Ricks, along with others attending to show support and to “thank” first responders.
Union County Republican Women’s Club meets the 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 pm. Meeting location varies according to scheduled program and activities. “We plan to make the appreciation dinner for the 1st responders an annual event” per President Mason.
The club is involved with several community projects, including visiting veterans at the VA Nursing Home and taking needed items, holding local, state and national candidate forums, serving at local community dinners, various school projects and supporting conservative candidates.
President Evelyn Mason extends an invitation to men and women to join the club. For more information, she can be contacted at 662-317-9275.
The mission statement for the UCRW is: “UCRW is our effort to be involved, and with awareness and action, to improve our government, community and lives of many.”