The first vaping-associated death in Mississippi was reported Thursday by the state health department.
A person under the age of 30 died.
“Any death related to vaping is one too many, and this is entirely preventable,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We grieve with the family over this loss, and our hopes are that this helps emphasize how serious the dangers of vaping can be.”
There are four identified cases of serious lung injury related to vaping in Mississippi, and the cases involve people between the ages of 18 and 34.
Mississippi is part of a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease or lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products.
Nationwide, as of Sept. 19, there have been 530 cases of lung illness reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths have been reported from six states.
Most patients have reported using e-cigarette products containing THC, and many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.
Serious lung injury from vaping has become a national epidemic that healthcare partners across the country are trying to address, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
“I think we are just now starting to see some of the dangerous health outcomes of vaping,” said Dobbs. “There is still so much we don’t know. It’s uncharted territory.”
Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue.
Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following actions:
If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.
If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.
If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.
Additionally, Mississippians are urged to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.