The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met July 28 at the Two Mississippi Museums—the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
The commission unanimously approved a plan for reviewing the hundreds of flag submissions and selecting a flag for the ballot by Sept. 2. Only flags submitted by August 1 that meet the legislative criteria will be considered.
The flag must state “In God We Trust” and cannot contain the Confederate battle flag emblem.
The flag submissions will be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s website for public view on Aug. 3.
The commissioners will each choose twenty-five flags by Aug. 7, narrowing more than a thousand entries to a maximum of 225. Commission members will then rank their top 10 choices.
During the next meeting on Aug. 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment.
After expert Clay Moss presented about the principles of flag design, the commissioners voted to meet again on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The commission will select the final flag to submit to the governor and the Legislature at the Sept. 2 meeting.
Voters will decide Nov. 3 if the flag design recommended by the commission will be adopted as the new state flag.
The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag has nine members. One of the members is Union County resident Betsey Hamilton, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve on the commission.