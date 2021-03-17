Two Florida residents will serve time in prison for three auto burglaries they committed at the Hampton Inn in New Albany in June of last year.
Aliyah Agosto, 18, and Charles Frazier, 20, broke into three automobiles at the Hampton Inn on June 13, 2020, court records say.
Agosto and Frazier both pleaded guilty to auto burglary and were both sentenced to seven years in prison. But three years were suspended, leaving each a total of four years to serve.
They were also placed on probation for three years, and each was ordered to pay costs and fees of $1,143.
A Tupelo resident will not serve any time in prison for felony shoplifting from the New Albany Walmart. Brad Boose, 45, was ordered to serve five years on house arrest for the crime. On Nov. 25, 2019, Boose illegally took possession of 10 hoverboards, a kid’s riding toy and automotive batteries from Walmart, the indictment says. The value of the items exceeded $1,000 but was less than $5,000. Boose was also ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,174.
Micha Foster, 48, of Tunica, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but all three years were suspended, giving her no years to serve. She possessed 1.24 grams of meth on May 13, 2020, the indictment says. She was given probation for three years and ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,943.
Tiffany Shack, 43, no address given, pleaded guilty to sale of methamphetamine. Shack sold and/or transferred less than 10 grams of meth to a confidential informant on July 28, 2018. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was reduced to time already served and the balance was suspended. Shack was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,843.
Josh Galloway, 33, of Blue Mountain, was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of meth. But the sentence was reduced to time he has already served, and the balance was suspended. Galloway possessed less than 2 grams of meth on Jan. 25, 2020. He will be on probation and was also ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,943.
Billy Wayne Hunt, 38, of Okolona, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of meth. But the 20-year sentence was reduced to time he has already served, and the balance was suspended. Hunt will be on probation for five years and was ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,943. He possessed less than 30 grams of meth on Sept. 19, 2019.
Darryl Hudson, 66, of Myrtle, was sentenced for selling Tramadol, a Schedule IV drug, to a coded informant on Oct. 23, 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence was reduced to time served with the balance suspended. He will be on probation and was ordered to pay costs of $2,743.
Eric Lafayette, 44, of Hickory Flat, was sentenced for possession of meth to three years in prison, but the entire sentence was suspended, giving him no years to serve. Lafayette possessed 1.76 grams of meth on March 11, 2019. He was ordered to serve three years on probation and pay costs and fees of $2,943.
Lafayette was also sentenced on another meth possession charge of less than 2 grams, which occurred Dec. 5, 2019. He was also sentenced to three years in prison on that charge, but all three years were suspended, leaving him no years to serve. He was placed on probation for two years on that charge and ordered to pay costs and fees of $2,843.
Kevin Buford, 44, of Oxford, was sentenced for felony DUI third offense within five years. Buford operated a vehicle under the influence on Oct. 27, 2018 when he already had two other DUI convictions within five years. He was sentenced to four years of house arrest, one year of probation and ordered to pay $2,706.
Shawn McDonald, 36, of Ripley, was sentenced for possession of meth. He possessed less than 2 grams of meth on July 18, 2020. He was given three years in prison, but all three years were suspended, leaving him no years to serve. He was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $2,743.
Billy Ray Barry, 42 of Oxford, was also sentenced for meth possession. He possessed less than 2 grams of meth on March 7, 2020. He was sentenced to three years in prison, but all three years were suspended, leaving him no time to serve. Barry was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $2,943.
Joseph Medlin, 40, of Myrtle, was sentenced 10 years in prison for felony DUI, but the sentence was reduced to five years of house arrest. He drove under the influence on June 18, 2020 when he had already been convicted four other times of DUI. If Medlin fails to complete the house arrest program, the balance of the 10-year sentence will be imposed. He was also ordered to pay $3,806.