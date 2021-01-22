Judith Bennett “Bengie” Foley is running for New Albany Ward 1 alderman as a Republican.
Foley has been self-employed in the insurance business for more than 30 years. The name of her business is Foley Insurance, and it is located on Moss Hill Drive. Prior to her insurance business, she worked for six years in commercial interior design.
Foley attended Blue Mountain College and graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in interior design with minors in business, marketing and art.
Foley, who graduated from W.P. Daniel High School, has lived in New Albany her whole life.
Her main objective is to “make New Albany better than it is,” she said. “We’re on the cusp of the next stage of growth.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic she has seen the “huge influence” local leaders have, and she wants to do what is right for the city.
Years ago, Bankhead Street and Main Street had a lot of vacant buildings, she said, adding, “It was looking pretty bad.” Then the Main Street organization came in and, “we have built the businesses back,” Foley said.
Likewise, she said the local industrial areas became “ghost towns” after NAFTA took effect.
“It left big holes in the community,” said Foley. “It left holes in the industrial park. I didn’t want to see us go through that again. Right now everything is poised to continue growth.”
Foley said she would like to see some diverse industry in the community, and a recycling plant is one idea she suggested. Other areas could ship their recyclables here to be processed, she said.
It would also be nice if the city could pick up recyclables when it collects the garbage, she added.
Encouraging small business growth is another one of her goals. Other than the downtown, the adjacent areas also need attention and growth, she said.
She wants the city to keep pushing forward and not slide backward. She does not want the city to lose its small-town charm but thinks growth can occur without that happening.
She also wants to see the recently adopted city comprehensive plan implemented. She noted that a lot of time and money was spent on the plan, and she does not want to see the plan die.
There were some great ideas discussed when the plan was being formulated, Foley said. She realizes that some of the concepts in the plan may have to wait before they are implemented due to cost concerns.
Foley said she would also “like to see us capitalize on tourism more. Our museum is fabulous.” She said more advertising could possibly be done to let people know what’s available at the museum.
The Tanglefoot Trail is another asset, Foley said, adding, “It brings people in from all over North America.”
Events such as a folk art festival could possibly be held in New Albany to bring in people from the region and other states, she added. The trail could be used for a run, walk or bike ride during the event, she said.
New Albany also needs to make sure it keeps hosting all the ballgames that come to the SportsPlex, she said. She does not want to see those ballgames go elsewhere.
She said she would look into whether any upgrades are needed at the SportsPlex and would also like to pull the parents of the players into the downtown area.
Improving city infrastructure is another one of her goals if elected. She noted that some projects are going on now such as the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and changing out the city streetlights with LEDs.
But Foley said there are a lot of complaints concerning dirty water and power outages.
“Do we need to upgrade things there?” she asked.
Moreover, she said there are a lot of streets that need attention, and the railroad track is another issue Foley would like to address.
“I’ve seen all four crossings on Moss Hill Drive blocked,” Foley said, adding that this is a concern when it comes to emergency services.
She said it may be time to revisit the idea of building an overpass and to see whether grant money would be available for such a project.
“Where can we find the money without raising taxes?” she asked. “I don’t like taxes.”
In addition, Foley said she wants to make sure the employees are taken care of when it comes to salaries and benefits. She wants to make sure they are compensated at a level that is in line with other cities this size in the area.
The employees need to be paid appropriately so the city can stay competitive when it comes to attracting employees, she said. She does not want employees to simply be trained by the city and then go to another job that pays more. Nothing can kill a business faster than a disgruntled employee, she said.
Foley said she would be accessible to the public and wants to hear the thoughts and concerns of the community. She said she would work hard for the citizens and be a voice for Ward 1.
People should vote for her because she would be an asset to the city when it comes to solving problems, she said. Moreover, she noted that she has been a small business owner for more than 30 years, and the city is similar to a business.
Foley is a member of New Albany Associate Reform Presbyterian Church and is also a member of the Kiwanis Club. She is a former board member of LIFT Inc. and has worked with the Main Street Association and the museum over the years.
Her dad was longtime Union County engineer Hubert L. Foley Jr. and her mom is Judy Bennett Foley.