A man who was in a position of trust or authority as a minister will not serve any time in prison after pleading guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes.
Jonathan Tucker, 43, of New Albany, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended, giving him no years to serve.
A charge of sexual battery and a charge of enticement of a child against Tucker were dismissed.
The indictment stated that Tucker engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 18 between April 27, 2015 and April 27, 2016.
Furthermore, the indictment stated that Tucker was in a position of trust or authority over the victim as a minister.
Likewise, the indictment said that Tucker inappropriately touched the child between April 27, 2013 and April 27, 2016.
Tucker was placed on probation for five years and must register as a sex offender.
He must also seek counseling for the next two years.
Tucker was sentenced Sept. 2 by Union County Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith.