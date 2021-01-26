More foster homes for stray dogs and cats are needed in Union County.
Foster homes provide a temporary residence for the animals until a permanent home can be found for them.
Those who foster the dogs and cats do not have to worry about any expenses, said Shonda Williams, Union County Humane Society vice president. All of the vet care, food and other costs are covered by the Humane Society. Those who foster the animals simply have to love them, Williams added.
Beverly Haley, a Union County Humane Society board member, has been fostering dogs for over a year. A lot of the dogs she has fostered have been puppies. Haley thought fostering dogs would be something she and her children could do together.
“It has been kind of fun, especially with the puppies,” said Haley. “I suppose this is my hobby.”
Asked how many more foster homes are needed for animals in Union County, Haley said, “As many as we can get.” During the time that Haley has been fostering, she has had more than 50 animals. She is currently fostering six dogs, three of which are puppies.
The puppies only stay with her for about two months. Many of the dogs in foster care are picked up by rescue groups and taken to Northern states where they are permanently adopted.
“When they leave you know that they are going to a home that’s been approved,” said Haley. “A lot of the dogs go up North.”
Some of the animals are adopted locally but not many. There is a $150 adoption fee.
The dogs must be heartworm free before the rescue groups will take them North. Haley is currently fostering one dog that is heartworm positive, which means she will keep that dog for a while. A dog that is heartworm positive may be in foster care for several months, said Williams.
“We move them as fast as we can,” she said.
The humane society covers the cost of spaying, neutering and heartworm treatment. The humane society last year spent $51,325 on vet care.
The longer Haley keeps the dogs, the more attached she gets to them. For instance, Haley had a heartworm positive dog for about a year, and it was hard to see her leave. Since the puppies are a quick turnover, she does not get so attached to them.
“I kind of prefer puppies . . .,” Haley said. “I have a mama dog and her puppies now.”
After the dogs are put into a foster home, they receive vet care, including vaccines, spaying and neutering paid for by the Humane Society. Pennie Jernigan, the president of the Humane Society, takes the animals to Tupelo to receive their vet care.
The dogs that end up in foster care come from places such as the side of the road. Once a dog is found, a foster home will be contacted to see if the animal can be taken in. Williams has a foster dog now that is known as the Beulah Road dog because that is where the dog came from.
Williams is currently fostering about six dogs. Currently there are 10 people who foster animals in Union County, and there are about 45 dogs in foster care. If those dogs were not in foster care they could be dead or on the street.
Williams encourages people to provide foster homes for animals, saying, “It’s very fulfilling. There’s a lot of joy in it.”
She has seen dogs “blossom” after finding them scared and starving. But those who foster dogs can get attached to the animals. They teach a dog to love and trust and then have to let them go, Williams said.
She has one dog at her house that has been there almost three years. At first, the dog was “deathly afraid” but now comes in the house.
Another dog is at the vet with two broken legs and would have died on the side of the road if it had not been rescued. Now, there is about a $3,000 vet bill.
Last year in Union County, approximately 300 dogs were taken into foster care and 290 of them were placed in permanent homes.
“It’s a community action group to help animals in Union County,” Haley said.
Due to a lack of foster homes for dogs in Union County, the humane society may be unable to take in what are known as “owner surrenders.” An owner surrender is when someone has a dog and simply wants to get rid of it. The humane society may not be able to take in those dogs because there are too many homeless dogs in emergency situations that need to be taken care of first.
The humane society also needs help when it comes to transporting dogs. The dogs are taken to Red Banks and Booneville and then picked up by rescue groups that take the dogs North.
Williams, who is a teacher, said humane society volunteers have other jobs. The work they do for the humane society is like a second job they don’t get paid for, she added. People can help the humane society in several ways such as by grant writing or heading up a fundraiser.
“Whatever your gift is we can utilize it,” Haley said.
For instance, someone who is good at woodworking could build doghouses for the humane society.
Those who want to provide foster homes for animals should contact the Union County Humane Society through its Facebook page. They will then fill out an application and a “meet and greet” is held at the home. This way the humane society can ensure that the animals are going to a good environment.
The humane society supports those who foster animals by providing needed items such as pens, collars, leashes, bowls, treats, food and vet care. The humane society even transports the animals to their vet appointments in Tupelo. Food for the dogs comes from the Walmart Distribution Center, which donates broken bags of food.
Without more foster homes, more dogs will die on the side of the road, humane society officials say.