Four people have been charged in an armed robbery that occurred at the New Albany McDonald’s on July 23, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Union County 911 received a call that a robbery was in progress at the McDonald’s at about 11:30 p.m., Robertson said.
City and county law enforcement were dispatched to the location on State Highway 30 West.
Suspects were ordered to get on the ground, and they were taken into custody.
A 9-millimeter was recovered from one of the suspects. During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly brandished the gun inside the McDonald’s and ordered employees to get on the ground. The employees were told to hand over their cellphones.
The McDonald’s employees eventually called 911, and all four suspects were apprehended and charged with three counts of armed robbery each. Their bonds were set at $75,000 apiece.
Arrested were:
Miktavious White, 24, of Tupelo; Derionte Johnson, 18, of Tupelo; Alivia Badie, 21, of Ecru; and Tadarious McIntosh, 21, of Pontotoc.