Four local residents have been charged with several counts of commercial burglary each after allegedly taking items out of storage units in New Albany, police said.
The suspects are David Womack, 36, of New Albany; Becky Womack, 33, of New Albany; Tammy Herring, 47, of Myrtle; and Brian Herring, 45, of Myrtle.
They are each charged with four counts of commercial burglary, police said.
The burglary occurred Dec. 22 at Tallahatchie Mini Storage on Park Plaza Drive, according to police.
The suspects allegedly had a code to open the gate. Items were taken from several unlocked storage units, police said.
The suspects were arrested last week, and each had bond set at $15,000.