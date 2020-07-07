Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, located at 200 State Highway 30 West, New Albany, will host a free back-to-school health fair for children 12 years and younger on Saturday, July 25 from 9-11:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be drive-thru only. Participants will stay in their vehicles and follow a designated route with the assistance of the New Albany Police Department.
New Albany police will begin lining up vehicles around 7:30 a.m., and participants will need to enter through the designated area from Oxford Road behind the hospital.
The event includes 25 booths with free medical clinics, a dental clinic, health tips, safety information and other community resources. Emergency vehicles will also be onsite, and school supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
“We’re excited to welcome our community to our back-to-school health fair this year,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Thank you to the New Albany Police Department for assisting us with this drive-thru event and to our local partners for your continued dedication to the health and well-being of our community.”
For more information, please call 662-538-2613.