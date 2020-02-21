The woman who has been the president of the Union County Friends of the Library is stepping down from the position after 15 years.
Anita Buster said the mission of the Friends of the Library is to help sustain the library.
“We give them (library) money for different activities that they might need,” Buster said.
Buster said there comes a time to pass the reins onto someone else.
“It needs people with another outlook that’s maybe not the same as what mine is,” she added.
The biggest activity for the Friends of the Library is the Luncheon with Books event, which takes place every third Tuesday of the month at noon. The event is free and open to the public and includes lunch and piano playing.
“Mainly my job has been to be in charge of that program,” said Buster who loves history books. “I think we’ve had a pretty well-rounded group of books.
Luncheon with Books involves someone reviewing a book that they have read or written.
“There were several people in the community that I knew could review books and that wanted to review books,” Buster said. “We’ve had some really, really good books. We’ve had some really interesting and good programs.”
In November, Square Books from Oxford would always come and bring a variety of books that people could purchase for Christmas presents.
Most of the people who attend Luncheon with Books are retired, she noted.
“We’ve lost a lot of our faithful members in the last few years who have passed away,” Buster said.
The Friends of the Library also gets money from its dues and donations that are made after someone passes away.
The Friends group tries to help pay for some of the things the library does. For instance, in the past the group has helped with the library’s summer program and has purchased refreshments for the children.
Buster, a retired teacher, said the group does not bring in a lot of money but helps in anyway it can.
The dues for the Friends of the Library members are $20 a year.
Buster pointed out that that library plays an important role in the community. Not only does it have books, but there are computers there for people to use.
“Not every kid has a computer at home or Internet service at home,” she said.
Children will sometimes go to the library to do their homework after school, Buster noted.
“A lot of people come in there to search for jobs,” she said. “There are all kinds of different things that go on in that library.”